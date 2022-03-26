State records zero fatalities for fourth day, logs 66 new cases

Kolkata: The number of single-day Covid cases rose up to 66 on Saturday from what stood at 37 on Friday. The figure registered at 59 on Thursday. It remained unchanged on Wednesday as well.



The number of total infected cases in the state has so far reached 20,17,138 out of which 19,95,212 have been recovered so far. No Covid deaths have been reported in the state on Saturday. It is for the fourth consecutive days the state registers fatality at zero. No death was reported in the state on Friday, Thursday and Wednesday as well. Two deaths were reported on Tuesday while on Monday one death was reported.

The recovery rate in Bengal was registered at 98.91 percent on Saturday. The figure remained the same on Friday, Thursday, Wednesday and Tuesday. The number stood at 98.90 on Sunday. The fatality rate stands at 1.05 per cent on Saturday, Friday, unchanged from Thursday's figure.

It may be mentioned here that the state government has decided not to continue with the insurance benefits for the Covid warriors who have been infected after October 31 last year. Most of the infected received treatment at home during the last surge and the severity of the ailments has reduced manifold.

Currently, around 663 patients are undergoing treatment at home isolation on Saturday while 66 patients are in hospitals. No patients are in Safe Homes.

The number of daily sample tests was recorded at 15,119 on Saturday. Around 21,197 Covid deaths have been reported in the state so far.

Bengal has been witnessing a positivity rate below 1 percent for the 37 consecutive days since the outbreak of Covid in March 2020. State on Saturday registered the positivity rate at 0.44 per cent from what stood at 0.23 percent on Thursday. The figure stood at 0.36 percent on Thursday.

Around 3,60,912 doses were administered in the past 24 hours. First doses have been cumulatively administered on 7,07,16,663 while around 5,97,86,377 have received second doses so far.