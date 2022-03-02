State records only 2 fatalities, about 146 new cases in a day

kolkata: Covid infection in the state registered a slight increase on Tuesday with 146 new cases being detected. After more than one-and-a-half years, Bengal on Monday had registered the lowest number of daily Covid infection with only 89 new cases being reported.



However, the number of daily sample tests went up on Tuesday with 23912 tests being conducted. This figure was 17,694 samples on Monday while on Sunday around 27,411 samples were tested.

The number of daily fatalities on Tuesday also increased to 2. Only one COVID death was reported on Monday.

On Sunday, the total death was 3. Around 21,178 Covid deaths have been reported in the state so far. Occupancy in Covid beds on Tuesday stood at 0.28 per cent. In the beginning of January this year, the occupancy remained at around 5 per cent. By the end of January the occupancy dropped to around 3.5 per cent. It has further gone down in February.

Bengal has been witnessing a positivity rate below 1 percent for the 12 consecutive days since the outbreak of Covid in March 2020. State on Tuesday registered the positivity rate at 0.61 percent slightly up from 0.50 per cent on Monday. . The state saw the release of 164 patients after their recovery.

Single-day cases in Kolkata more than doubled on Tuesday with 32 cases being reported. This number was 14 on Monday. Around 14 new cases have been registered in North 24 Parganas while that in South 24 Parganas was 13. The two deaths on Tuesday was from Kolkata. The total number of infected cases so far in the North 24-Parganas has gone up to 4,03002. Out of this, around 3,97,398 have already been released.

Kolkata has so far seen a total 4,47,079 Covid infected cases. As many as 4,41,113 patients from Kolkata have already been released from the hospitals. The number of fatalities in the city so far reached 5,654.The total number of infected cases reached 20,15,253 in Bengal so far. Out of this, around 19,92,267 patients have been released from the hospitals after recovery. Around 1,592 patients are undergoing treatment at home isolation on Monday while 206 patients are in hospitals. Around 10 patients are in Safe Homes. The cumulative vaccination till Tuesday stood at 129298102 with 69688081 persons getting first dose and 57991703 getting second dose.