State records no deaths for five days in a row

kolkata Bengal on Sunday registered zero Covid mortality for the fifth consecutive days. Single-day Covid cases in Bengal slightly dropped on Sunday with 64 fresh cases being reported while on Saturday the state saw 66 new cases. The figure stood at 37 on Friday and 59 on Thursday.



The number of total infected cases in the state has so far reached 20,17,202 out of which 19,95,289 have been recovered so far. No Covid deaths have been reported in the state on Sunday. No death was reported in the state on Saturday, Friday, Thursday and Wednesday as well. Two deaths were reported on Tuesday while on Monday one death was reported.

The recovery rate in Bengal was registered at 98.91 percent on Sunday. The figure remained the same on Saturday, Friday, Thursday, Wednesday and Tuesday. The number stood at 98.90 on Sunday. The fatality rate stands at 1.05 percent on Sunday. The figure remained same on Saturday, Friday and Thursday. It may be mentioned here that the state government has decided not to continue with the insurance benefits for the Covid warriors who have been infected after October 31 last year.

Currently, around 649 patients are undergoing treatment at home isolation on Saturday while 67 patients are in hospitals. No patients are in Safe Homes.

The number of daily sample tests was recorded at 14,088 on Sunday. Around 21,197 Covid deaths have been reported in the state so far.

Bengal has been witnessing a positivity rate below 1 percent for the 38 consecutive days since the outbreak of Covid in March 2020. State on Sunday registered the positivity rate at 0.45 percent from what stood at 0.44 percent on Saturday. The figure stood at 0.36 percent on Thursday.

Around 2,41,462 doses were administered in the past 24 hours. First doses have been cumulatively administered on 7,09,00,018 while around 5,98,32,215 have received second doses so far.