State records no deaths for 7 days in a row; 45 new cases detected

kolkata: Bengal continues to register zero mortality in Covid for the seventh consecutive day on Tuesday. State saw a slight rise in daily infection with 45 new cases being reported on Tuesday while on Monday cases stood at 31.



On Sunday, the daily infected cases stood at 64 while on Saturday the figure remained at 66. Daily infection stood at 37 on Friday and 59 on Thursday. The number of total infected cases in the state has so far reached 20,17,278 out of which 19,95,416 have been recovered so far.

The recovery rate in Bengal was registered at 98.92 per cent on Tuesday unchanged from Monday's figure.

On Sunday the figure stood at 98.91 per cent. The figure remained at 98.91 percent on Saturday, Friday, Thursday, Wednesday and Tuesday. The number stood at 98.90 on Sunday.

The fatality rate stands at 1.05 percent on Tuesday. The figure remained the same on Monday, Sunday, Saturday, Friday and Thursday.

With the Covid situation completely under control and no mortality being recorded for the past few days, the state government has decided not to continue with the insurance benefits for the Covid warriors who have been infected after October 31 last year.

Around 601 patients are currently undergoing treatment at home isolation on Tuesday while 64 patients are in hospitals.

No patients are in Safe Homes. The number of daily sample tests was recorded at 14,323 on Tuesday.

Around 21,197 Covid deaths have been reported in the state so far.

Bengal has been witnessing a positivity rate below 1 per cent for the 40 consecutive days since the outbreak of Covid in March 2020.