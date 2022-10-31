State records at least 642 dengue cases in past 24 hrs

KOLKATA: The state reported 642 fresh dengue cases on Sunday. Total dengue tests conducted in the state stood at 4695. The state witnessed two more dengue deaths on Saturday. In the first case, a woman died of the disease at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Saturday night.

A resident of a village under Deganga Gram Panchayat of North 24-Parganas, Shoma Das was admitted to Barasat Hospital on Tuesday. Thereafter, her health condition worsened and she was shifted to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Friday. In another case, a sub-inspector of Kolkata Police and a resident of Bansdroni Utpal Naskar died of dengue at a private hospital in Kolkata. On Saturday, 1,047 new cases were detected across the state.