State records about 990 cases; at least 19 fatalities in a day

kolkata: Single-day Covid cases stood at 990 on Friday. The total number of infected cases has gone up to 15,10,208 Covid cases till Friday.



The number of active cases on Friday dropped to 15,690 on Friday from what remained at 16,143 on Thursday. Around 1,424 Covid patients have been released from various hospitals in the past 24 hours taking the total number of patients being released from hospitals to 14,76,632 so far till Friday.

Number of fatalities rose to 19 on Friday from 17 on Thursday. The total tally of fatalities in the state reached 17,886. Covid recovery rate stood at 97.78 percent. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested remained at 1.93 on Friday. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State stood at 6.11. Bengal has so far conducted 1,46,65,147 Covid sample tests so far with around 51,365 samples being tested in the past 24 hours.

The State Health department has already vaccinated over 2,38,48,001 crore people cumulatively till Friday. Around 2,32,992 people have been vaccinated across the state on Friday. On Thursday the state had vaccinated 2,44,714 people across Bengal. Health department also conducted vaccination among 35,03,721 people belonging to the age bracket 18-44 so far.

Kolkata has registered 2 Covid deaths on Friday while North 24-Parganas has seen 4 new deaths. South 24-Parganas has reported 3 deaths, Hooghly 1, West Midnapore 1, Bankura 1, Nadia 3, Jalpaiguri 2, Darjeeling 2. Kolkata in the past 24 hours has registered 73 fresh cases and North 24-Parganas 94. The total death toll in Kolkata has so far reached 4,943 whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 4,523 people so far.

State has so far dedicated around 203 Covid hospitals out of which 196 are run by the government while rest are managed by the private establishments. The total number of earmarked Covid beds remains at 23,947 on Friday. There are 2,861 ICU/HDU beds functioning at Covid hospitals. The occupancy of Covid beds stands at 6.11 percent. Around 200 Safe Homes are still functional across the state with a total bed capacity of 11,507. Around 126 testing labs have been working in the state so far. RTPCR and antigen test ratio in the state is 44:56.

No new confirmed mucormycosis case was reported from the state on Friday and no new suspected cases have been reported. The total number of mucormycosis infected cases has far remained 77 in the state on Friday. No death was reported among suspected cases and no new death has however been reported among confirmed cases. Cumulative deaths among confirmed cases remained at 18 on Friday and 41 among suspected cases.