State records about 95 Covid infections in the past 24 hours

Kolkata: Bengal has seen a rise in daily Covid cases by 34 in the past 48 hours. Around 95 fresh cases have been registered across the state on Thursday whereas on Wednesday the daily figure stood at 85.



Bengal registered the daily cases at 61 on Tuesday while on Monday the figure stood at 55. Around 59 cases were reported across the state on Sunday.

The number of Covid cases were fluctuating between 20 and 50 for the past couple of months.

The figure has slightly jumped in the past couple of days. Covid fatality rate however stands at 1.05 per cent over a period of two months while the recovery rate dropped to 98.92 per cent from 98.93 per cent after a couple of months.

No Covid death has been reported in the state on Thursday as well.

One Covid patient died at Beliaghata ID Hospital in the last week. The total number of recoveries has so far increased up to 19,98,205.

State has so far registered 20,19,927 infected cases till Thursday. As many as 2,53,81,470 samples have been examined so far across the state.

Around 21,205 people have so far died in the state due to Covid. Around 491 people are currently in home isolation while only 26 are in hospitals. Around 40,303 Covid vaccine doses were administered on Thursday.

It may be mentioned that the state health department has recently conducted a sentinel survey in various states to find out the Covid scenario in the state. A survey report said that Covid infection rate is comparatively higher in North 24-Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore. Health department also asked the District Magistrates and Superintendents of police in all the districts to strengthen surveillance so that people follow the Covid norms. Covid cases have gone up in some pockets.