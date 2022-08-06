State records about 783 Covid cases in past 24 hrs

KOLKATA: The number of daily Covid infected cases slightly went up on Friday with 783 new cases being reported while on Thursday the cases stood at 775. Daily figure stood at 911 on Wednesday.



State saw a significant drop in daily Covid cases last Monday when the daily cases were registered at 436. It stood at 1,011 on last Sunday.

Covid curve in Bengal gradually went down over a span of past two weeks. The daily figure in the state remained over 2,200 about a week ago.

Bengal has so far administered over 99,69,546 booster doses cumulatively on the people till Friday. Around 7,28,87,923 people received the first dose so far while 6,44,00186 people received two doses of Covid vaccine.

Covid positivity also dropped to 6.32 per cent on Friday from what stood at 6.42 per cent on Thursday.

Positivity rate stood at 6.85 per cent on Wednesday. The figure was registered at 7.48 per cent on Tuesday while on Monday the figure stood at 6.34 per cent. On Sunday the figure stood at 7.78 per cent.

Around 1,720 patients have recovered from Covid in the past 24 hours.

Recovery rate touched 98.55 per cent on Friday while on Thursday the figure stood at 98.51 per cent. On Wednesday the figure remained at around 98.45 per cent.

State registered five Covid deaths on Friday. On Thursday the daily fatalities stood at four. State so far registered 20,97,679 Covid cases out of which 20,67,284 people have recovered. Around 21,389 people have so far died of Covid in Bengal till August 5.

There are currently around 290 people who are undergoing treatment at hospitals with Covid infection. Around 8,716 patients are in home isolation. Covid fatality stands at 1.02 per cent for over two weeks.