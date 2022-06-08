State records about 61 new cases in the past 24 hours

Kolkata: The number of daily Covid cases in the state jumped on Tuesday with 61 cases being reported. The figure on Monday stood at 53 while on Sunday the state had around 59 cases.



The number of daily Covid infections increased up to 59 on Sunday from what stood at 31 on Saturday and 42 on Friday. The number of Covid cases has been fluctuating between 20-50 for the past couple of months.

In the wake of a slight rise in daily Covid cases in some pockets, the state health department directed government hospitals having a Covid ward to form a monitoring committee which will share Covid related data with Swasthya Bhawan on a regular basis. State health department has recently conducted a sentinel survey in various states to find out the Covid scenario in the state. A survey report said that Covid infection rate is comparatively higher in North 24-Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore.

Covid fatality rate however stands at 1.05 per cent over a period of two months while the recovery rate stands at 98.93 per cent. Bengal has been registering no change in the recovery rate for the past many days. No Covid death has been reported in the state on Tuesday as well. One Covid patient died at Beliaghata ID Hospital last Saturday. The total number of recoveries has so far increased up to 19,98,110. State has so far registered 20,19,747 infected cases till Tuesday. As many as 2,53,65,851 samples have been examined so far across the state. Around 21,205 people have so far died in the state due to Covid. Around 410 people are currently in home isolation while only 22 are in hospitals.

Health department alreadyasked the District Magistrates and Superintendents of police in all the districts to strengthen surveillance so that people follow the Covid norms. Senior health officials on Monday carried out a meeting to discuss various aspects relating to Covid scenario in the state.

The officials observed that there is nothing to panic as the number of daily infected cases is fully under control but in some pockets, the infection rate is much higher.