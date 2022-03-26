State records about 37 cases, zero fatality in the past 24 hrs

kolkata: The number of single-day Covid cases dropped to 37 on Friday from what was registered at 59 on Thursday. The figure remained the same on Wednesday.



The number of total infected cases in the state has so far reached 20,17,072 out of which 19,95,137 have recovered so far.

No Covid deaths have been reported in the state on Friday. No death was reported on Thursday and Wednesday as well. Two deaths were reported on Tuesday while on Monday one death was reported.

The recovery rate in Bengal was registered at 98.91 per cent on Friday. The figure remained the same on Thursday, Wednesday and Tuesday. The number stood at 98.90 per cent on Sunday.

The fatality rate stands at 1.05 per cent on Friday, unchanged from Thursday's figure. The number of daily sample tests was recorded at 16,269 on Friday. Around 21,197 Covid deaths have been reported in the state so far.

Bengal has been witnessing a positivity rate below 1 per cent for the 36 consecutive days since the outbreak of Covid in March 2020.

State on Friday registered the positivity rate at 0.23 per cent from what stood at 0.36 per cent on Thursday.

Around 2,15,241 doses were administered in the past 24 hours. First doses have been cumulatively administered on 7,04,42,947 while around 5,97,17,106 have received second doses so far.

Meanwhile, with the daily Covid infected cases remaining between 30 and 70 in Bengal on an average basis and no mortalities being reported in the last three consecutive days, the state government decided not to continue with the insurance benefits for the Covid warriors who have been infected after October 31 last year.

Bengal had seen that during the last surge, most of the infected persons received treatment at home and the severity of the ailments reduced manifold. Lesser number of patients required hospitalisation and oxygen support during the third wave in the state.

Only some senior citizens, who had comorbid issues, required hospitalisation. Currently, around 669 patients are undergoing treatment at home isolation on Friday while 69 patients are in hospitals. No patients are in Safe Homes.

An instruction was given to all the Chief Medical Officers of health in the districts on Thursday saying that no Covid warriors would be given Covid compensation of around Rs 1 lakh if they get infected after October 31. The Bengal Chief Minister had earlier announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for those dying of Covid and Rs 1 lakh for those, who

got infected.