State records about 295 Covid cases in the past 24 hrs

kolkata: Daily Covid infection on Friday jumped by 97 in the state. Around 295 fresh cases have been reported across Bengal while on Thursday, the daily figure remained at 198.



State Health department directed the Chief Medical Officer of health in all the districts to monitor the Covid situations in their respective districts.

Government hospitals having a Covid ward have been asked to form a monitoring committee which will share Covid related data with Swasthya Bhawan on a regular basis. Senior health officials held a meeting with the District Magistrates and CMoHs virtually from Swasthya Bhawan on Friday. Monitoring will be resumed in various public places as a precautionary measure.

It has been observed that most of the people in the city and various districts are not wearing masks while stepping out of their houses and Covid norms are not all followed in public transport.

The district officials may be asked to ensure that people wear masks while visiting local markets and other public places. In the wake of a sudden rise in daily Covid cases in the city, the health experts have urged people to wear masks and follow Covid norms. They also emphasized on booster dose vaccination.

According to sources, the city now shares around 50 percent of daily caseloads of the state. The daily infection curve has gone up suddenly from last week. Covid fatality rate however stands at 1.05 per cent over a period of two months while the recovery rate dropped to 98.88 per cent on Friday from what stood at 98.89 per cent on Thursday. The figure stood at 98.90 per cent on Wednesday and 98.91 per cent on Tuesday. The state registered the recovery rate at 98.93 per cent for a period of nearly two months.

No Covid death has been reported on Friday. One Covid death has been reported in the state on Wednesday. No Covid death was reported on Thursday as well. Around 21,207 Covid deaths have so far taken place in the state.

The total number of recoveries has so far increased up to 19,98,654. State has so far registered 20,21,267 infected cases till Friday. As many as 2,54,44,191 samples have been examined so far across the state. Around 11,258 samples were tested on Thursday. Around 1363 people are currently in home isolation. Around 43 patients are now in hospitals.