State records about 279 Covid cases in a day

kolkata: Single-day Covid cases jumped to 279 on Tuesday while on Monday the daily infected cases stood at 141.



Covid positivity rate was registered at 3.86 per cent on Tuesday. The figure crossed 5 per cent on Sunday after a gap of one and half month.

It again dropped below 4 per cent on Monday. Around two people died of Covid across the state on Tuesday. The daily fatality however jumped to 3 on Monday after it stood at 1 for over a week.

Bengal has so far seen 21,501 Covid death tolls so far. On Sunday the daily cases stood at 374. Single day Covid infection on last Saturday stood at 314 while on Friday the figure remained at 364.

According to the health department data, the positivity rate in the state stood at 4.26 per cent on Saturday while on Friday the figure was registered at 4.60 per cent. It stood at 2.29 per cent on September 1, while it jumped to 2.61 per cent on September 7. The figure jumped to 3.41 per cent on September 14.

Bengal has so far seen 21,13,666 Covid cases out of which around 20,89,066 people have been recovered. Around 7,221 samples were tested in the state on Tuesday. State has so far carried out 26,490,097 sample tests so far till date. As many as 223 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours as they recovered from Covid.