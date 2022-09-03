State records about 254 Covid cases in the past 24 hours

kolkata: Daily Covid infection has slightly gone up on Friday with 254 fresh cases being reported. State on Thursday registered 210 new cases. The figure stood at 272 on Wednesday. Covid positivity rate also rose up to 2.91 per cent on Friday from what stood at 2.29 per cent on Thursday.



Covid positivity rate has also been fluctuating. The figure stood at 2.29 per cent on Thursday from what stood at 2.72 per cent on Wednesday. The figure remained at 1.84 per cent on Tuesday.

Two people died of Covid in the state on Friday while on Thursday around three people died.

One person died of Covid in the state on Tuesday. As many as 310 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours as they recovered from Covid. Recovery rate stood at 98.87 per cent on Friday. State has so far registered 21,07,514 Covid cases out of which 20,83,684 people have recovered. Around 21,470 people have so far died of Covid in Bengal till September 2.

There are currently around 81 people who are undergoing treatment at hospitals with Covid infection. Around 2,279 patients are in home isolation. Covid fatality stands at 1.02 per cent.

Around 8,729 samples were tested in the state on Friday. State has so far carried out 26,306,647 sample tests so far till date. Bengal has so far administered over 1,39,13,405 booster doses cumulatively on the people till September 2. Around 7,29,70,033 crore people received the first dose so far while 6,47,14,446 crore people received two doses of Covid vaccine.

Around 1,54,609 Covid vaccine doses were administered on people on Friday.