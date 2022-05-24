State records about 25 fresh Covid cases in the past 24 hrs

kolkata: Daily Covid infection dropped further on Tuesday with only 25 fresh cases being detected while on Monday the state had seen 31 new cases.



The figure stood at 35 on Sunday while on Saturday the fresh cases remained at 32. It may be mentioned here that the number of Covid cases has been fluctuating in the state between 20-50 for the past couple of months.

The Covid positivity rate in Bengal dropped to 0.30 per cent on Tuesday from it stood at 0.56 percent on Monday. The figure stood at 0.35 per cent on Sunday. On Saturday the figure stood at 0.25 per cent. The figure had gone up with 0.67 per cent registered on Tuesday last week.

Covid fatality rate stands at 1.05 percent over a period of six weeks while the recovery rate stands at 98.93 per cent. Bengal has been registering no change in the recovery rate for the past many days.

The total number of recoveries has so far increased up to 19,97,586. State has so far registered 20,19,149 infected cases till Tuesday.

As many as 2,52,51,889 samples have been examined so far across the state. No Covid death occurred on Monday as well.

Around 21,203 people have so far died in the state due to Covid. Around 335 people are currently in home isolation while only 25 are in hospitals.