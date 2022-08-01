State records about 1,011 new Covid cases in the past 24 hrs

KOLKATA: The single-day Covid infection in the state drops further to 1, 011 on Sunday, while on Saturday the daily infection stood at 1, 113. The positivity rate has also come down to 7.78 per cent.



The daily number of Covid cases in the state has remained lower than 2,000 mark for a week now. On Friday the daily infection stood at 1, 264 and on Thursday it was 1, 495. The number of positive cases kept fluctuating however if compared to the past two weeks, it has dropped significantly.

Along with the daily figures, the positivity rate has also dipped in this week. The state on Saturday registered Covid positivity rate at 8.33 per cent while on Friday it was 8.87 per cent.

Bengal has administered 90, 50, 837 booster doses till Sunday. Around 7, 28, 66, 501 first doses have been administered and 6, 43, 29, 422 second doses so far. The state administered 3, 41, 141 vaccine doses for the day.

In the past 24 hours 2, 389 patients have recovered from Covid and the recovery rate of the state stands at 98.25 per cent. Bengal registered seven deaths on Sunday. So far there has been a total of 20, 93, 891 Covid cases out of which 20, 57, 211 people have recovered. The total number of deaths till now is 21, 366. The fatality rate of the state stands at 1.02 per cent.

The total number of samples tested for the day is 12, 989 and 2, 59, 88, 927 samples have been tested till date. The number of people currently undergoing treatment in hospitals has fallen sharply to 290 from 430 patients on Saturday. Around 15, 024 people are in home isolation. There are none in safe homes yet.