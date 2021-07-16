State records 891 cases, about 12 fatalities in past 24 hours

KOLKATA: Bengal on Thursday registered 891 fresh Covid cases taking the total tally of infected people to 15,15,599 so far. Out of this, as many as 14,83,992 patients have already been released from the hospitals. Around 1,089 people were discharged from different hospitals on Thursday after they recovered.



The Covid recovery rate in the state stood at 97.91 per cent on Thursday. Covid fatality rate in Bengal remained at 1.19 per cent. Around 12 deaths were reported across the state on Thursday. As many as 17,970 people have so far died of Covid in the state.

The number of active cases on Thursday has gone up to 13,637 on Thursday from 12,984 on Thursday. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested remained at 1.61 on Thursday. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State stood at 5.04.

Infection rate in some of the North Bengal districts remains a cause of concern for the health department. Daily infected cases stood at 87 on Thursday which is higher than Kolkata's figure of 76. Kolkata has registered 2 Covid deaths on Wednesday while North 24-Parganas has seen 1 new death. Hooghly has seen 1 death, West Burdwan 1, East Midnapore 2, Birbhum 1, Nadia 2 and Jalpaiguri 2. North 24-Parganas in the past 24 hours has registered 92 fresh cases. The total death toll in Kolkata has so far reached 4,954 whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 4,536 people so far.

Health department vaccinated around 3,19,395 people on Thursday. State has cumulatively vaccinated 2,47,05,308 people. Around 1,14,100 people received the first dose of the vaccine on Thursday while 2,05,295 people received the second dose on Thursday.

Around 11,383 people are currently in home isolation. Around 1,667 patients have been undergoing treatment at various hospitals.

The total number of patients currently in Safe Home is 587. Around 200 Safe Homes are still functional across the state with a total bed capacity of 11,507. Around 126 testing labs have been working in the state so far. RTPCR and antigen test ratio in the state is 43:57.

Health department has so far conducted 3,998 general queries in the past 24 hours. The state has so far addressed 20,07,374 general queries so far. Telemedicine consultations have been given to 2,201 people on Thursday and around 7,94,286 people have so far received telemedicine consultations till date.