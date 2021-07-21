State records 752 cases, at least 10 fatalities in a day

KOLKATA: Single-day Covid infection has again gone up slightly on Tuesday. State on Tuesday reported 752 new cases while on Monday the number dropped to 666. After a gap of 114 days, Bengal had seen the lowest single day Covid infection on Monday.



The total tally of infected people reached 15,19,599 so far. Out of this, as many as 14,89,069 patients have already been released from the hospitals. As many as 992 people were discharged from different hospitals on Tuesday after they recovered. The Covid recovery rate in the state stood at 97.99 percent on Tuesday. Covid fatality rate in Bengal remained at 1.19 percent. The number of single-day fatality stood at 10 on Tuesday. The figure remained at 12 on Monday. As many as 18,021 people have so far died of Covid in the state.

Around 2,48,888 people have been vaccinated across the state in the past 24 hours. Bengal has so far cumulatively vaccinated 2,66,79,626 people. On Monday, the state had vaccinated 3,24,254 people across Bengal. Health department also conducted vaccination among 44,84,972 people belonging to the age bracket 18-44 so far till Tuesday.

The number of active cases on Monday has gone down to 12,509 on Tuesday whereas the number stood at 12,759 on Monday.

The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested remained at 1.48 on Tuesday. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State stood at 4.41. Kolkata has registered 1 Covid death on Tuesday while North 24-Parganas has seen 2 new deaths.

Hooghly has seen 1 death, Hooghly 2, East Midnapore 1, Jhargram 1, Jalpaiguri 1 and Darjeeling 1. North 24-Parganas in the past 24 hours has registered 82 fresh cases on Tuesday while Kolkata has seen 60. South 24-Parganas has seen 45 new Covid cases, Hooghly 28 and Howrah 25.

The total death toll in Kolkata has so far remained at 4,958 whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 4,544 people so far.

Health department has so far done 3,97,903 tele-psychological counselling in the state. Around 774 people have been given tele-psychological counselling in the past 24 hours.