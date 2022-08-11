State records 519 cases in a day, positivity rate stands at 5.63%

kolkata: Single-day Covid infection was registered at 519 on Wednesday with positivity rate standing at 5.63 per cent. Covid positivity rate jumped slightly on Wednesday as the figure stood at 4.33 per cent on Tuesday. The figure was registered at 7.48 per cent on Tuesday last week.



Around 153 new cases were detected in Kolkata while in North 24-Parganas, as many as 127 fresh cases have been found in the past 24 hours. West Burdwan reported the third highest daily cases on Wednesday with 32 cases. The daily figure remained nearly around 1000 on Wednesday last week while the figure dropped to around 525 on Tuesday. Towards the end of the last week, the number of daily cases in Bengal stood above 700 but the number has gone below 530 this week. Covid curve in Bengal went down over a span of past two weeks. The daily figure in the state remained over 2,200 about two weeks ago. Around 822 patients have recovered from Covid in the past 24 hours. Recovery rate touched 98.66 per cent on Wednesday. State registered five Covid deaths on Wednesday, unchanged from Tuesday's figure. State so far registered 21,00,477 Covid cases out of which 20,72,421 people have recovered. Around 21,410 people have so far died of Covid in Bengal till August 10. There are currently around 227 people who are undergoing treatment at hospitals with Covid infection. Around 6,419 patients are in home isolation. Covid fatality stands at 1.02 per cent for over three weeks. Around 9,214 samples were tested in the state on Wednesday. State has so far carried out 26,096,652 sample tests so far till date.

Bengal has so far administered over 1,08,29,473 booster doses cumulatively on the people till Wednesday. Around 7,29,04,726 people received the first dose so far while 6,44,58,634 crore people received two doses of Covid vaccine.