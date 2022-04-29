State records 34 new cases, fatality rate stands at 1.05%

kolkata: Single-day Covid infection in Bengal dropped to 34 on Thursday from what stood at 52 on Wednesday. The figure went up to 52 from what stood at 36 on Tuesday. The figure dropped on Monday with only 19 cases while on Sunday the state had registered 41 new cases. The daily cases have been fluctuating between 20 and 40 mostly.



Fatality rate stands at 1.05 percent for over a period of three weeks with the recovery rate standing at 98.93 percent. Recovery rate on Wednesday stood at 98.94 per cent.

Covid positivity rate has dropped to 0.33 percent on Thursday from what stood at 0.53 percent on Wednesday. The figure was registered at 0.39 per cent and 0.33 per cent on Monday.

The figure stood at 0.39 percent last Friday.

The total number of recoveries has so far increased up to 19,96,651. State has so far registered 20,18,153 infected cases till Thursday.

As many as 2,50,29,651 samples have been examined so far, including 10,253 which were done on Thursday.

The recovery rate in Bengal was registered at 98.93 per cent on Thursday, unchanged from Wednesday's figure. No Covid death occurred on Thursday. Around 73,064 vaccine doses have been administered across Bengal on Thursday.

It may be mentioned here that the State Health Department has again decided to resume sentinel surveys.

It will be carried out at hospitals level in 28 health districts of Bengal.