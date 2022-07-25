State records 1,817 new cases; positivity rate drops to 12.41%

kolkata: Single-day Covid infection in the state on Saturday remains below 2000 while the positivity rate witnessing slight drop from 12.64 per cent to 12.41 per cent.



State on Sunday registered 1,817 new positive cases. On Saturday the figure stood at 1,844. The state registered at 2,237 on Friday while it stood at 2,486 cases on Thursday.

The Covid infection on Wednesday stood at 2,455 cases, 2,243 cases on Tuesday and 1,449 on Monday.

It is the fourth day since July 6 that the number of positive Covid cases has remained 2,000 and first time since then it remained low two consecutive days.

The Covid positivity rate has also gone down slightly to 12.41 per cent from what stood at 12.64 per cent on Saturday. It stood at 14.41 percent on Friday.

Around 14,646 samples were tested in the state on Sunday. State has so far carried out 25,896,603 sample tests so far till date.

According to the Health department figure, Bengal has so far seen a total 20,85,389 Covid cases out of which 20,39,740 people have recovered, keeping the recovery rate at 97.81 per cent.

The number of people undergoing treatment at hospitals with Covid infection has dropped drastically from 606 on Saturday to 432 on Sunday. The number of people in home isolation has also come down to 23,897 on Sunday compared to 24,790 patients on Saturday. There are none in safe homes yet. Covid fatality was reported at 1.02 per cent on Sunday, unchanged from Saturday's figure. Bengal has so far administered over 72,04,073 booster doses cumulatively on the people till Saturday.

Around 7,28,21,117 people received the first dose so far while 6,41,94,236 people received the second dose of Covid vaccine. Around 2,71,452 doses have been administered across the state in the past 24 hours.

Six people have died due to the infection on Sunday. Around 21, 320 people have so far died of Covid in Bengal till July 23.