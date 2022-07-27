State records 1,232 new cases; positivity rate dips to about 9%

kolkata: The single-day Covid infection in the state rises to 1,232 on Tuesday as compared to the 1,094 figure on Monday, while the positivity rate drops to 9.05 per cent from 12.65 per cent, recorded on Monday.



For the past four days the number of Covid positive cases kept reducing.

The state registered 1,094 cases on Monday, 1,817 on Sunday, 1,844 on Saturday and 2,237 on Friday.

The numbers of samples tested have increased from 8,645 on Monday to 13,616 on Tuesday.

The total samples tested till date is 2,59,18,864.

The number of deaths remains the same—seven—as that of Monday.

Around 21,334 people have died of Covid in West Bengal till July 26. The fatality rate stays at 1.02 per cent.

According to the Health department figure, Bengal has so far seen a total 20,87, 715 Covid cases out of which 20, 45, 094 people have recovered, increasing the recovery rate to 97.96 per cent against 97.89 per cent on Monday.

The number of people undergoing treatment at hospitals with Covid infection has further dropped to 469 on Tuesday. The number of people in home isolation has also come down to 20,818 on Tuesday. There are none in safe homes yet.

The booster doses administered in Bengal so far climbed to 76, 34, 790 till Tuesday.

Around 7, 28, 31, 110 people received the first dose so far while 6, 42, 23, 792 people received the second dose of Covid vaccine.

Around 4, 32, 999 doses have been administered across the state in the past 24 hours.