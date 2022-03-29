State rechristens B.ED college as Baba Saheb Ambedkar Edu Univ

kolkata: The state government has rechristened the West Bengal University of Teachers' Training , Education Planning and Administration (WBUTTEP&A) in the name of Baba Saheb Ambedkar as a tribute to the leader.



The West Bengal University of Teachers' Training , Education Planning and Administration (Amendment ) Bill 2022 was passed in the state Assembly on Monday for renaming the university as Baba Saheb Ambedkar Education University befitting to the great contribution rendered by him during the pre and post Independence era of the country.

WBUTTEP&A is a specialised state-aided university exclusively dedicated for pursuing studies on Teachers' Training, Education Planning and Administration.

"The renaming of the university after BR Ambedkar is a historic decision and may be termed as a silent revolution in Bengal," said Bratya Basu.

This step establishes yet again the fact that Bengal is not a place for communalism and divisions among people in religious grounds. People from all caste, creed and community live amicably in Bengal," state Education minister Bratya Basu said during discussion on the Bill.

He further added that Amebdkar was not only a nationalist and freedom fighter but also a social reformer.

"Teachers have a role to play in the reformation of society and this university churns out teachers. So Chief Minister has judiciously chosen this university to be named after BR Ambedkar," Basu said.