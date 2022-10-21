State receives about 4.5K applications for Rupashree in six months

KOLKATA: In the past six months, the state government has received about 4,500 applications for the Rupashree scheme. Under this scheme, the state government provides a one-time financial assistance of Rs 25,000 to families with an annual income below Rs 1.5 lakh to facilitate their adult daughter's marriage.



The scheme was launched in 2018. More than 10 lakh applicants have received benefits from the scheme so far. According to the data provided by the state government, about Rs 4,955 crore had been spent for the project so far.

Senior officials of the state government said they had received information from District Magistrates that several beneficiaries had not only shown interest towards the scheme, but also informed their family and friends about the same in other areas, following which the latter had enrolled themselves for availing the benefits under it.

Birhara Dayal, a resident of Jhargram — who is keen to enroll for the scheme — said: "This is a unique scheme as it has helped to ease the financial burden on economically stressed families."

Dinantha Soren, a rickshaw-puller and a resident of Bankura, said the scheme had been of immense help to his family.

"Had this scheme not been launched by the state government, I would have had to lend money from the private lender at a high interest rate. This comes as a relief," he added.