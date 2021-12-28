State ready to start jabs for teens from Jan 3

Kolkata: State health department is prepared to start vaccinnation among the teenagers particularly between 15-18 from January 3.



The department has decided to administer Covid vaccinne on around 45 lakh population falling in that age group. If everything goes as planned the vaccinnation programme among the age bracket would be kicked off from January 2, said a senior health official. The Centre has already announced the vaccinnation programme among the age bracket 15-18. Health department has already taken arrangements to smoothly carry out booster doses for health workers.

Health secretary Narayan Swaroop Nigam, Director of Health Services Dr Ajay Chakraborty and other senior health officials are expected to hold a virtual meeting with their counterparts in the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday regarding the new vaccinnation programme.

Incidentally, state health department on Monday administered around

5,03,590 doses and the total number of doses applied so far in the state has Cumulatively gone up to 10,28,26,753 till Monday. Around 6,45,11,611 first doses have cumulatively been administered so far in the state number of second doses administered so far in the state stood at 3,83,15,142 on Monday.