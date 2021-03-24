State ready to commence vaccination for people over 45 yrs from April 1

KOLKATA: Bengal government is ready to start Covid vaccination for all the people above 45 from April 1. The development has taken place after the Centre has sent instruction to the State Health department.



The step has been initiated to cover a maximum number of people specially those who are above 45. In the wake of the rising number of cases, the government wants to ensure that the maximum number of people is vaccinated. Instructions have already been circulated to the hospitals which are conducting the vaccination. From now on people above 45 without having any comorbid issues are entitled to receive vaccination. The State government has also assured that there is no dearth in the doses of vaccines. All the hospitals involved in immunization drive have been directed to further speed up the vaccination programme.

"It is a good decision taken by the government to further boost up the vaccination drive. All the people above 45 can now receive vaccination. Like other states, Bengal would also start it from April 1. Instructions have been given to the hospitals. The private hospitals have been asked to expand existing infrastructure so that more number of people can be vaccinated," a senior health official said.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar announced that Covid-19 vaccination would be opened for everyone above the age of 45 years. So far, all people above the age of 60 and those above 45 with comorbidities were being vaccinated.