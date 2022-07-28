State ranks second in postpartum intrauterine contraceptive devices services, CM congratulates

KOLKATA: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee informed that Bengal has won the second prize for exemplary performance in PPIUCD (Postpartum intrauterine contraceptive devices) services among all states in India in the National Family Planning Summit, 2022 organised by the Union government.



"In the National Family Planning Summit, 2022 organised by the Govt of India West Bengal has won the second prize for exemplary performance in PPIUCD services among all states in India. My heartiest congratulations to all," tweeted Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday.

A senior official of the state Health department said that PPIUCD has received excellent response in all the government facilities right from the sub health centres to the medical colleges level in the state.

"It is one of the very safe ways when it comes to family planning. Our Asha and ANM workers have been using the devices of PPIUCD most effectively," the official added.