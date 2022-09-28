State pushes to bring all its univ under NAAC accreditation

KOLKATA: In its efforts to bring all the state-aided higher educational institutions in Bengal under the accreditation of National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), the Higher Education department presented documentation of all colleges and universities before NAAC chairman Bhushan Patwardhan on Tuesday.

"We want all state-aided higher educational institutions in Bengal to come under NAAC accreditation and we are taking all possible measures in this direction," state Education minister Bratya Basu said after attending a day-long workshop on NAAC assessment and accreditation at Asanna in New Town. The workshop was organised by IQAC of Jadavpur University and West Bengal State Council of Higher Education in collaboration with NAAC. The total number of government and government-aided colleges in the state is presently 468 and according to sources in the Higher Education department 250 odd colleges are functioning without the approval of NAAC. At least 139 colleges have not applied for NAAC accreditation while the accreditation of others has lapsed. Manindra College is one of the 30 colleges in the city whose accreditation by NAAC expired in 2016 following which it has not sought for the same.

About 16 colleges in North 24-Parganas and 17 in Hooghly are also on the list. There are seven parameters under which NAAC accredits a university. It includes the teaching-learning process, modification of syllabus, services and facilities for students like extra-curricular activities, steps towards the creation of jobs and environmental friendly steps taken by the varsity etc. NAAC is an autonomous body funded by UGC.