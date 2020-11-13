State Public Service Commission to resume recruitment tests from Nov 22

Kolkata: The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) will start conducting its various recruitment examinations—that have been stalled since the third week of March due to the COVID-19 pandemic—from November 22.



Apart from adopting a slew of measures at the examination venues for smooth conduct of examinations adhering strictly to COVID health protocols, the Commission will also make arrangements to hold examinations separately for anyone if he or she suddenly develops flu-like symptoms.

During the period between March and October, the WBPSC had come up with a tentative examination schedule on multiple occasions but was later compelled to postpone the dates owing to transportation issues raised by the

examinees.

"Suburban train services have already started. So, we are hopeful that there will be a significant improvement in communication and we will be able to hold examinations as per schedule," said a senior WBPSC official.

In the new normal, wearing of masks will be made compulsory for all candidates. There will be sufficient masks available at all examination venues so that they can be handed over to the candidates if somebody forgets to bring one.

Sanitisation will be carried out thoroughly at all examination venues a day prior to each test. Candidates will be offered sanitisers at the entry gate.

They will also be allowed to take sanitisers in transparent bottles inside the venue. Gloves will also be provided to candidates inside the examination hall. Entry gates will remain closed for 10 minutes before the examination starts.

Police personnel would be deployed at each venue to see that physical distancing is maintained right from when a candidate enters the hall to the time he or she takes the allotted seat.

As per schedule of the WBPSC, three examinations would be held on November 22 including tests for selection of Ward Master (Grade III) for ESI hospitals, Motor Vehicle Inspector and Librarian for government engineering colleges.

On November 25, recruitment tests for Assistant Town Planner and various posts in Directorate of Boiler, Scientific Assistant at Directorate of Boiler and Agriculture

Marketing Officer would be held.

On 29 November, five examinations will be conducted. All the examinations will be held in two halves –10 to 11.30 am and 2.30 to

4 pm.