State provides jobs to 1.07 cr people under MGNREGA in current fiscal

Kolkata: Bengal has once again topped among all states for providing work to the highest number of people under MGNREGA so far in the current fiscal. This is again all time high since the scheme's inception in 2005.



With all initiatives taken by the state Panchayats and Rural Development department, as many as 1.07 crore "individuals worked" under the scheme so far. According to the data of the Ministry of Rural Development, so far 34 crore mandays have been created in the state with still 2 months left for the current fiscal to end.

Bengal is ahead of all the states in the country, including larger ones like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar and Rajasthan.

Though Uttar Pradesh is slightly behind Bengal, Maharashtra, Bihar and Rajasthan have provided jobs to only 24.45 lakh, 48.49 lakh and 99.51 lakh people respectively during this period.

Bengal gained success as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had directed officials to ensure jobs to each and every person in the rural areas, mainly the migrant workers when they had returned, losing their jobs due to the nationwide lockdown.

Around 44.99 per cent of the beneficiaries in the state were women and as many as 78,178 differently-abled people had also got the jobs.

With the state setting a record in creating mandays, the Centre has twice increased its limit for Bengal in this fiscal and it has finally gone up to 36 crore.

The data of the past 3 fiscals show that the "total individuals worked" in Bengal were 79.69 lakh, 74.42 lakh and 81.01 lakh in 2019-20, 2018-19 and 2017-18 fiscals r

espectively.

Subrata Mukherjee, the state Panchayats and Rural Development minister, said: "This is all time high in the state and it is also a milestone that Bengal has created among all states in the

country."