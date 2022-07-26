State proposes to set up zoo in New Town

KOLKATA: The state Forest department has proposed to set up a second zoo in New Town.



It will come up on 12.5 acres of land at Deer Park situated opposite gate number 6 of Eco Park

RP Badana, Director of the Deer Park said the expanded Deer park is likely to be inaugurated before the Pujas.

Crocodiles have already been brought along with different varieties of deer.

Black Swans and Golden Macaws will arrive soon. The Deer park authorities expect to receive different varieties of deer from Manipur.

Hippopotamus will add value to the zoo along with Zebra and Giraffe.

A spokesman of the Deer Park authorities said the proposal to bring tiger, lion and bear has been sent to the central zoo authorities and once the clearance comes, steps will be taken to build their habitats from next year.

A senior official of the state Forest department said steps have been taken to make it a full fledged zoo. The quality of the water has been tested to ensure that animals like crocodiles and hippos that spend many hours in water do not fall sick.It will be a state-of-the-art zoo, compact and will attract visitors.Eco Park, the biggest urban park in the country has attracted lakhs of people from the country and abroad.It is a new tourist destination and weekends and special holidays the entire area take the shape of a fair with people across age enjoying the ambiance. The miniature of the seven wonders of the world, butterfly garden, toy train and the Japanese pagoda are the star attractions.The forest department official said work is on a war footing so that the updated deer park is inaugurated before the pujas and thrown open to the public.