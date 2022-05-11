State proposes to give additional 50 acres to Silicon Valley project

kolkata: To provide a boost to the IT sector, the state government has proposed to give an additional 50 acres of land to the Silicon valley project in New Town, Firhad Hakim, Urban Development and Municipal Affairs minister said on Tuesday.



He inaugurated a community centre in Action Area II on Tuesday evening.

Hakim said as the former state government had opposed computerisation, young IT professionals from Bengal had moved to Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

"Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wants our boys and girls to work in Bengal in the IT sector. Infosys has already started construction of their office and WIPRO will start it soon. Other companies have also shown keen interest to open firms here in New Town," he maintained.

Hakim said the community centres are of great importance as various social functions are held here. "Most people do not hold social gatherings at their homes and prefer to hold them in community centres, hence, these centres are becoming increasingly popular."

He said New Town is coming up as a smart city. "It is a new concept and the experience we have gathered here can be replicated in other areas," Hakim said.

He thanked Debashis Sen, managing director of HIDCO and chairman of NKDA for his tireless work to give New Town a smart shape. "I have learnt many things from him, who was the additional chief secretary. His experience and expertise have helped us give a new look to New Town,"

Hakim said.