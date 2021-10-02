'State proposes to add 3K e-buses by 2030'

kolkata: The state government proposes to introduce 3000 e-buses by 2030, Firhad hakim, state Transport minister said on Friday.



Hakim inaugurated a three-day e-vehicle carnival organised jointly by New Town Kolkata Development Authority ( NKDA) and Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry at New Town. The venue of the carnival is opposite gate number I of Eco Park.

Hakim said there are 80 e-buses that are plying in Kolkata. The number will go up to 1000 by the end of 2021-22 financial year or latest by early 2022-23 financial year, he said. He said the state government had taken a pledge to give cleaner and greener Bengal and e-vehicles will pay a major role to bring down the pollution level. Two charging stations will come up in Kolkata and later 100 others will be built. He said discussions regarding the matter is on with CESC. Hakim congratulated Debashis Sen, chairman of NKDA for being one of the early users of e-vehicles.

More than 35 stalls have been set up by the vehicle manufacturers, banks, utility companies, charging solutions. The entry to the carnival is free. There will discussions every day to create awareness about e-vehicles. The manufacturers will answer the questions of the visitors.