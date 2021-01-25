State proposes resolution to discuss farm laws during special Assembly session

Kolkata: The state government has proposed a resolution for discussion, opposing the Centre's new farm laws and demanding its immediate withdrawal in the two-day special session of the Assembly that begins from January 27.

The proposal will be put forth for discussion on the second day of the session.

"We have submitted the proposal to the Speaker under rule 169. The opposition has also proposed a similar resolution under Rule 185 but as both the proposals are

more or less similar, we hope that the Opposition (excluding the BJP) will also take part in the discussion," state Parliamentary Affairs minister Partha Chatterjee

said.

An all-party meeting was convened by Speaker Biman Banerjee at his chamber in the state Assembly on Monday afternoon to have discussion on the special session. Two bills will also be tabled during the first half before the

discussion on Farm laws on Thursday.