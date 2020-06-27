State prod on Covid dedicated hospitals

Kolkata: State health department has formed two protocol monitoring teams which will visit Covid hospitals in the city to find out if the protocols regarding the treatment of COVID-19 patients are properly followed.

The teams will also go through the treatment records of the deceased patients.

They will visit hospitals on a random selection basis. The committee will also probe if there were any loopholes in the Covid management by the hospitals amid other check. An order issued by the Health department says that each team consists of three senior doctors.

The first team comprises professor Dr Amitava Chakraborty from the department of medicine at Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital (CNMCH), Dr Sujoy Sarkar, associate professor of CNMCH, Dr Sourav Kundu, medical officer (Supy). The other team consists of Dr Nandini Chakraborty, prof department of medicine SSKM, Dr Satik Siddanta, assistant professor department of medicine SSKM and Dr Parimal Majumdar, medical officer (Supy).

"The teams will examine the treatment records of the dead patients and interact with the concerned personnel of the hospital. The committee will also probe if any gap has occurred in the management of the

deceased. They will also provide hand holding support to implement the case management protocol and will identify areas of improvement of the treatment to prevent COVID-19

deaths. The committee will report to the director of health services from time to time," order says. The health department has already issued certain directives to both the private and the government hospitals regarding the disposal of medical

wastes. Furthermore, the department has laid out clear instructions regarding the handling of such items. All the hospital authorities have been asked to strictly maintain the protocols relating to the disposal of Covid wastes. The monitoring committee will also find out if the medical wastes are segregated at the source level.