State preps up measures to counter Cyclone Amphan effect

Kolkata: The state government is taking all possible precautionary measures to counter the extremely severe cyclonic storm Amphan that is expected to pass over Bengal- Bangladesh coast between Digha and Hatiya Islands in Bangladesh close to Sunderbans during late afternoon or evening of Wednesday. Coastal districts of the state that includes South 24-Pargana, North 24-Pargana and East Midnapore will experience very heavy rainfall and wind speed may be in the range of 165-175 km per hour from Wednesday morning till Amphan makes its landfall.



"A control room with number 1070 has been set up at Nabanna which will be functioning round the clock. Chief Secretary, Home Secretary and Disaster Management department's senior officials will be constantly monitoring the situation. Arrangements have been made to shift residents of the coastal areas to cyclone centres, schools maintaining the norms of social distancing. Work for shifting the people living in kacha or clay houses have already started in the coastal districts," said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The weather office has predicted scanty to moderate rainfall in the three coastal districts and Howrah, Hooghly, Kolkata and West Midnapore on Tuesday with heavy rainfall in a few areas. Wind at a speed of 55-65 km is expected to accompany the rainfall. "The intensity of rain and wind will increase from Wednesday when all the districts of South Bengal including Kolkata will receive moderate to heavy rainfall. The wind speed in the three coastal districts may go up to 165-175 km hour with a maximum of 185 km per hour while Kolkata, Howrah and Hooghly will experience a wind speed of 100-110 km per hour till Amphan makes its

landfall," said Sanjib Bandyopadhyay, Deputy Director IMD, Kolkata.

Sunderban Development Minister Manturam Pakhira in presence of senior officials of the district held a meeting at the BDO office at Kakdwip to ensure the safety of the people inhabiting the coastal areas like Gobardhanpur, G plot, L plot, Bakkhali, Ghoramara, Frasergunj, Kalinagar, Ishwaripur to name a few.

"We are taking measures to ensure that there is no loss of human life with the severe cyclone expecting to lash a vast area of Sunderbans on Wednesday. 4 NDRF teams have been deployed at strategic locations in Kakdwip, Namkhana, Sagar and Patharpratima. The SDRF team will also be deployed by Tuesday morning," said Pakhira.

The East Midnapore district administration is also taking similar measures in the coastal areas of Digha, Mandarmani and Sankarpur. "The cyclone centres, educational institutions have been sanitised and we have arranged for provision of food and relief material too. Medical emergency, water supply and other emergency arrangements have been made," said Akhil Giri, Vice Chairman of Digha Sankarpur Development Authority.

The Principal Secretary of Disaster Management department has written to Director General of Police and Kolkata Police Commissioner to ensure that high rise cranes from construction sites are removed immediately.

The cabinet meeting scheduled to be held on May 20 has been rescheduled to May 20 due to Amphan.