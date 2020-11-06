State prepares action plan to provide 35 lakh jobs in the next three years

Kolkata: Taking a major initiative the Mamata Banerjee government has prepared a detailed plan of action to create 35 lakh job opportunities in the unorganised sector in the next three years.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said while holding the 475th Administrative Review Meeting at Nabanna Sabhaghar on Thursday: "As many as 21 lakh jobs will be created only in the MSME sector while there will be 10 lakh job creation in agro based business sector along with 2 lakh in handloom sector." She also directed the concerned officers to plan a synergy to ensure further job creation in the state.

Stressing upon the creation of more man days under the 100 days job scheme, Banerjee also directed the officers to ensure proper steps for better implementation of Matir Srishti scheme for commercial utilisation of 50,000 acres of fallow land in the Junglemahal districts of Bankura, Purulia, Birbhum, Jhargram, West Burdwan and West Midnapore. So far 10,400 acres of land has been brought under the scheme and 10 lakh trees have been planted. As a major success, vegetables worth Rs 26 lakh was cultivated in the land and it has been sold out as well. Lakhs of migrant workers were being engaged in the scheme.

In the same breath she said that 3.44 new job cards have been issued to migrant workers and 5.92 lakh migrant workers received job under the 100 days work. She appreciated the work undertaken by West Midnapore and Murshidabad district authorities where 81,869 and 1.15 lakh migrant workers received jobs under the scheme. She also

directed the state Panchayat minister Subrata Mukherjee to hold a video conference with the districts where comparatively lesser number of people received the benefit.

The Chief Minister also directed district authorities to ensure proper functioning of Bangla Sahayata Kendras where free of cost e-services is provided to people unlike the Centre's Tathya Mitra Kendra.

In a bid to ensure further job generation, Banerjee said: "Timely implementation of Pathashree Abhiyan has to be undertaken under which 15000 km road will be constructed. We have constructed 9 lakh km road in the past nine years while the figure was just 3000 km from independence to 2011."

In connection with grievance redressal, Banerjee has pulled up the districts and departments whose performance was not found to be satisfactory. In connection with Durgapur Municipal Corporation where 95.50 percent grievances remained unaddressed, she directed to change the chairman. "I would not mind even if someone goes to any other political party if pulled up for not working properly," she said.

Considering that many MSME and handicraft goods producers failed to sale out their produce due to Covid, she directed the concerned departments to take step if fairs can be conducted in winter by following the Covid norms where they can clear their stock.

She directed the state Land and Land Reforms department to send letter to every family residing in refugee colonies stating that they will be getting unconditional free hold title deeds.

Banerjee on Thursday inaugurated 10 Ayush Health and Welfare Centres in Bankura, Jhargram, Howrah, Puurulia and North Dinajpur. She also inaugurated the administrative Hub at Nimtouri that has come up at a cost of Rs 100 crore and also eight different projects of the state Transport department including jetties and bus terminuses.