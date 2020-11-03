State Pollution Control Board gears up for HC's cracker norms

Kolkata: Expecting fresh directives from the High Court on burning of crackers during Diwali, the West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) is all geared up to ensure strict implementation of the guidelines in collaboration with the state police.



Senior officials of state PCB held a coordination meeting on November 2 at its head office to chalk out a plan on how they should move forward in

abiding by the existing

orders of the various forums regarding firecrackers to curb pollution.

"We have known that some petitions will be filed in the High Court regarding restrictions of firecrackers during Kali Puja. The court is expected to come up with certain guidelines for Kali Puja and Diwali too. On the basis of the directive, we will formulate plans to check pollution," said a senior official of WBPCB.

According to WBPCB member secretary Rajesh Kumar the pollution control body will strictly abide by the guidelines of the Supreme Court which had earlier banned sound crackers beyond 90 decibels.

"We are further waiting for directions from the court and will do the needful in this regard with the help of police," added Kumar.

Several doctors have already urged the administration not to allow bursting of firecrackers during the festival to prevent air pollution which would otherwise worsen the situation for breathless corona patients.