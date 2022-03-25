State police top brass asks SPs, CPs to step up intelligence network

KOLKATA: The state police top brass on Thursday directed the superintendents and commissioners of police to sensitise the DIOs (District Intelligence Officers) under their jurisdiction to gear up their intelligence network specially in connection with reports of inter and intra political rivalries.



The DIOs were asked to categorise wards/ gram panchayats depending upon their sensitivity and point out to specific instances where such rivalry is even remotely to cause violence.

A message issued by ADG (Law and Order) further directed the SPs to instruct concerned OCs/ ICs to take strong preventive measures and actions in the sensitive areas.

Another message read that 10 day special drive will be carried out to uncover illegal arms and ammunition in the state The DIGs and zonal IGs shall visit the districts and personally supervise such drives.

The SPs and CPs have been directed for submitting prosecutions under relevant section of CRPC against all active rowdies.

"No senior officers including from nearby districts/ commissionerates of Kolkata will leave station/ headquarter area of jurisdiction without prior approval from police headquarter," an order read.

Interestingly , during her visit at Bogtui village in Rampurhat on Thursday in which eight persons were charred, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her displeasure over the responsibility of the DIB and IC.