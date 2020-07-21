State police to move court against BJP MP Arjun Singh's nephew

Kolkata: Barrackpore City Police is preparing the documents to move court seeking warrant against Sanjit Singh alias Pappu Singh who is the nephew of BJP MP Arjun Singh in



connection with the Bhatpara Naihati Cooperative Bank scam case.

Earlier on Friday when police went to conduct a raid at Arjun and Sanjit's house, they were obstructed by BJP MP's son Pawan Singh and CISF jawans who were posted as Arjun's security

guards.

Having no other way, police returned and later initiated a case against Pawan and CISF jawans for allegedly obstructing

cops from discharging their duties.

Police claimed that Sanjit's name cropped up while probing the Bhatpara Naihati Cooperative Bank scam case worth around Rs 12 crore and he was summoned several times to appear before the investigating officer. Despite repeated summons when Sanjit did not appear, police on Friday went to his house.

It is also alleged that though CISF jawans obstructed

police from apprehending

Sanjit, they were deputed there as security persons of

Arjun. Joint Commissioner of Police, North Zone of Barrackpore City Police, Ajay Thakur said: "We are preparing to move court."