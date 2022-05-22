State police recruitment test: About 37 fake candidates held
KOLKATA: Thirty seven youths were arrested on Sunday in four police stations under Bidhannagar Commissionerate, after being caught red handed while appearing on behalf of the original candidates in the recruitment examination for the post of Constables in the state police.
On Sunday, 12 cases, related to fake candidates appearing for the examination, have been registered. Seven youths were caught by the invigilators at the Lavanhrad Vidyapith located in AD block and Bidhannagar Government High School in Salt Lake, while checking their admit cards. Sources informed that they tried to tamper with the admit card and were caught after they failed to answer the queries by the invigilators. Later, they were handed over to the cops of Bidhnnagar North police station. In the same manner, around five youths were arrested by the cops of Bidhnnagar South police station.Meanwhile, 16 such fake examinees were identified in five schools under the Lake Town police station as well.Cops suspect that an organised racket is operating against a good amount of money. Cops are investigating to find out how much money the accused persons had got from the original candidates. Police have also claimed that they have arrested a man, identified as Santosh Kumar of Banka in Bihar, who is said to be the mastermind of the racket.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Move won't impact states' tax share, Centre will bear entire burden:...22 May 2022 7:45 PM GMT
Hooda opposes taking back Pahrawar village land from Gaur Brahmin...22 May 2022 7:45 PM GMT
Quad Summit opportunity to review initiatives' progress: PM22 May 2022 7:33 PM GMT
Triple suicide case: Family may have planned it months ago, say police22 May 2022 7:32 PM GMT
Road accident in UP leaves 8 dead22 May 2022 7:31 PM GMT