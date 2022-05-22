State police recruitment test: About 37 fake candidates held

KOLKATA: Thirty seven youths were arrested on Sunday in four police stations under Bidhannagar Commissionerate, after being caught red handed while appearing on behalf of the original candidates in the recruitment examination for the post of Constables in the state police.



On Sunday, 12 cases, related to fake candidates appearing for the examination, have been registered. Seven youths were caught by the invigilators at the Lavanhrad Vidyapith located in AD block and Bidhannagar Government High School in Salt Lake, while checking their admit cards. Sources informed that they tried to tamper with the admit card and were caught after they failed to answer the queries by the invigilators. Later, they were handed over to the cops of Bidhnnagar North police station. In the same manner, around five youths were arrested by the cops of Bidhnnagar South police station.Meanwhile, 16 such fake examinees were identified in five schools under the Lake Town police station as well.Cops suspect that an organised racket is operating against a good amount of money. Cops are investigating to find out how much money the accused persons had got from the original candidates. Police have also claimed that they have arrested a man, identified as Santosh Kumar of Banka in Bihar, who is said to be the mastermind of the racket.