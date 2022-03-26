State Police marks Suvendu's tweet as 'fake'

Kolkata: West Bengal Police on Friday marked a tweet by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari as 'fake' in which he had published a picture with a person encircled in red claiming that he is an operator of illegal stone and sand quarries. Adhikari claimed the person standing next to Anubrata Mondal during Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's visit to Rampurhat is Tulu Mondal who is involved in illegal activities. After spotting the tweet by the BJP leader, state police officials inquired about the man and found that he is an Assistant Sub-Inspector posted in the Directorate of Security. Later, West Bengal Police dismissed the claim of the BJP leader and informed that the person encircled in red is ASI Subrata Batabyal who is part of the close proximity team of Banerjee. The state police also alleged that Adhikari had used the social media platform for spreading canard.

