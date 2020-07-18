State police file case against CISF jawans for obstructing probe

Kolkata: In an unpresedented incident it is alleged that CISF jawans obstructed the state police from conducting a probe in connection to the alleged embezzlement of several crores of rupees from Bhatpara-Naihati Cooperative Bank where BJP MP Arjun Singh's nephew Sanjit, alias Pappu Singh, is involved. An FIR against him has also been registered.



The state police has lodged a complaint against the CISF jawans for allegedly restricting arrest of Sanjit Singh.

The Barrackpore Police Commissionerate claimed that Pappu was sent a notice under Section 41 of the Criminal Code of Conduct (CRPC) to appear before the investigator. But he failed to do so. Moreover, he was hiding at Mazdoor Bhavan. The state police allege that they were stopped by the CISF when they tried to enter Mazdoor Bhavan. The police claim that Sections 38 and 47 of the CRPC define the right of the police to arrest an accused in an FIR. According to the law, the police can enter any house to arrest the culprit or the accused. But police could not arrest the accused in this particular case as the CISF jawans stopped them from doing their work.

A police official said: "Firstly, the accused himself does not get the security of CISF. Second, the job of the CISF here is to provide security to Arjun Singh. They have no right to obstruct the on-duty policemen. What the CISF has done is completely illegal."

However, no comments were received from the CISF authority in this regard. The unit is posted at Nadia. Furthermore, police have arrested Raja Datta, former TMC MLA and currently a BJP leader. During probe, the police conducted several search operations at the bank and seized several documents.