State places order for 18 lakh doses in May, spent Rs 60 cr

KOLKATA: The state government in the current month has placed an order for procuring 18 lakh doses of Covid vaccine and has already spent Rs 60 crore for this purpose.



Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said out of total 18 lakh doses, about 11 lakh doses have already arrived in the state so far. The state will receive the remaining 7 lakh doses in the next month.

The government is also exploring options to procure more vaccines from other companies, Bandyopadhyay said.

The State government had written to the Centre to procure a total of 3 crore doses out of which 2 crore doses would be administered by the government-run centres while 1 crore doses would be given to the private hospitals.

Incidentally, around 2.12 lakh doses of Covishield arrived in the city on Wednesday morning.

The consignments were taken to the Central Medical Stores at Bagbazar. The consignments will be taken to various Covid vaccination centers (CVCs) in the city and in the districts on Thursday.

The state Health department on Tuesday conducted vaccinations on 61,124 people across the state. Bengal has so far carried out 1,28,04,484 vaccinations.

On Monday, around 62,160 people were vaccinated in the state.

No adverse effects following immunization (AEFI) were reported on Tuesday.