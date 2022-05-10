State opposes cap on jute price, IJMA says discussion ended on positive note

kolkata: The tripartite meeting on the ongoing jute crisis held in New Delhi on Monday ended on a positive note with the Bengal government stating categorically that it is dead against the Rs 6,500 per quintal price cap on jute. Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh who was vocal earlier in the day for being not summoned at the meeting also expressed satisfaction after the meeting.



According to sources in the Bengal Labour department, Principal Secretary Barun Kumar Ray demanded that there should be 100 per cent reservation for packaging of food grains and sugar with jute bags.

The Textile secretary who chaired the meeting on the part of the centre will speak with Union Minister Piyush Goyal on the issues. Representatives of Indian Jute Mill Association (IJMA) after attending the meeting also claimed that the meeting ended on a positive note.Arjun Singh said that he had learnt that the Jute Commissioner who was initially supporting the price cap had also pressed the back gear in the meeting. Earlier in the day, Singh had expressed his disappointment for not being summoned in the meeting. "I will explore all avenues for the sake of the jute labourers and am prepared to be at loggerheads with anybody for saving the jute industry in Bengal," he had said. However, after the meeting ended, Barrackpore BJP MP Arjun Singh—taking a complete u-turn— went soft.