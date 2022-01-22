State okays birth companions during normal deliveries

Kolkata: In a unique initiative, the Bengal government has decided to allow 'birth companions' during normal deliveries so that the husband or the mother of the pregnant woman can now be present at the time of delivery at state-run health facilities to provide the much-needed emotional support.



The state government has named the initiative 'Prasab Sathi' (birth companion). Women relatives of the patients, particularly their mothers, can be designated as 'birth companions' so that they can provide continuous one-to-one support to the expectant mother. The family members of the pregnant woman can avail of the service at all the government hospitals, maternity clinics and district health centres.

Till now, patients only find doctors and nurses in the labour rooms but from now on, they will also get their mothers or any other female relative inside the labour room if they wish. If a pregnant woman wants her husband inside the labour room, he will be allowed as well. Hospitals will have to take care of the privacy of other patients. The designated 'birth companions' will also take care of the mother and her child after delivery. If the 'birth companion' is the patient's mother, then she can also help in keeping the patient in a certain posture during the delivery. They will have to maintain cleanliness and certain guidelines set by the Health department during the course of delivery. The facility will only be given in case of normal deliveries. In case of surgery, it will not be made available.

Experts have, however, lauded the initiative of the state government as it will boost the mental confidence of the patients who are going to deliver babies.

A senior Health department official said steps have been taken to increase the space inside labour rooms at various maternity homes and health centres in the districts to facilitate the new initiative.