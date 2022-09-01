State officials asked to provide itinerary of foreign trips

kolkata: State government has instructed all the officials to provide details of the foreign trips undertaken by them.



Officials not only have to provide the travel itinerary but they also need to provide the details of how much they have spent on booking of hotels and ticket cost as it was found that many officials failed to disclose their proper itinerary due to the presence of their untitled deeds.

A senior official of the state government said: "As many cases of not disclosing details surfaced while they are providing a travel plan, it has been made mandatory that those officials who are travelling abroad have to provide a full proof travel itinerary. A proper verification will be conducted and after that the no objection certificate will be provided."

Officials of the state government said that it was also decided that officials need to submit the travel documents three months prior to their travel and also provide flight tickets. After complaints poured in from various quarters that officials do not provide proper documents for abroad travel, this decision had been taken. Officials of the state government said that if officials could not submit proper documents, then the state government may take disciplinary action against them.