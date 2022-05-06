State offers jobs to two Santosh Trophy players

KOLKATA: The Mamata Banerjee government is offering jobs to two footballers from Bengal who have performed excellently at the Santosh Trophy. The state cabinet on Thursday has approved handing over of job letters to the duo on May 9, state Sports minister Aroop Biswas said. Both of them- Monotosh Chakladar and Dilip Oraon hail from families with poor financial backgrounds.



"Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be offering them jobs from her own quota, " Biswas said.

Dilip Oraon who hails from Nagerbazar had scored in the Santosh Trophy final held on Wednesday which Bengal lost to Kerala in the tie breakers. Dilip's father is a conservancy worker of the civic body while his mother works as a cook in domestic households. Monotosh who hails from Bandel in Hooghly district is the captain of the Bengal team. His father is a carpenter while his mother works as a domestic help. On Sunday, his house has been ravaged due to a thunderstorm.