State-of-the-art food lab inaugurated in city

KOLKATA: Firhad Hakim, chairman of Board of Administrators, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), inaugurated a state-of-the-art food laboratory for examining the quality of food and water on Thursday.



"Today, I want to congratulate Atin Ghosh, Member Board of Administrators KMC, who is in-charge of the Health department, and the KMC officials who worked very hard for this initiative. There is barely a state-of-the-art food laboratory in any municipal corporation or at any other place in the country," said Hakim, after virtual inauguration from the KMC headquarters.

The world-class food laboratory has come up at 15N, Nellie Sengupta Sarani (3rd floor) on 4,800 square feet, where there is a microbiology section and room for modern instruments for felicitating research activities. It will enable KMC to become self-dependent in tracing whether there is adulteration in food.

"KMC wants the people of Kolkata to eat healthy and hygienic food. I am proud that I lead a Corporation that is having a world-class food laboratory," pointed out Hakim.

The civic body till date had to depend on Central or private laboratories for examining the quality of food. The KMC has some limitations in assessing food quality at its existing laboratory situated at 1A, Hogg Street where food quality is examined following traditional methods.

Intricate study cannot be done in this facility due to lack of infrastructure. Examination of the presence of all types of bacteria in both food and water can be examined in this laboratory.