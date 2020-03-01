State-of-the-art Disha Mahanagar inaugurated at New Town

Kolkata: A state-of-the-art unit of Disha Eye Hospitals, which is reportedly the largest one in Eastern India, was inaugurated on Sunday in New Town.



The hospital, styled as Disha Mahanagar, will start its journey from Monday. The hospital will remain open from Monday to Saturday between 8 am and 6 pm.

On Sunday, Swami Satyadhamananda Maharaj, Assistant Secretary of Ramakrishna Mission Sarada Pith, ignited the lamp and inaugurated the hospital located behind the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre.

Debasis Sen, chairman of HIDCO, who was also present at the inaugural programme, praised the activities of Debasish Bhattacharya, chairman and managing director, Disha Eye Hospitals, who is a famous eye specialist and founder of the organisation. This is the 15th unit of Disha Eye Hospitals in the state.

According to Bhattacharya, in the state-of-the-art hospital several advanced machineries have been installed to serve the people at an affordable cost.

In Disha Mahanagar, cutting edge Laminar Flow Operation Theatres have been set up, which are used by only a select few hospitals in the country. Also, Femto Laser Phaco Cataract surgery technique will be used here, which is much more advanced.

The 10-storey hospital in New Town is an 80 thousand square feet building which consists of six Laminar Flow Operation Theatres, a 16 bedded recovery room and a cafeteria with comfortable waiting area for those accompanying the patients.

The surgical centre has 50 beds and 20 OPD clinics for the patients, with all modern equipment along with best investigative and surgical facilities.

"Our journey began in 1997. Since then more than 10 lakh patients have been operated on across all our hospitals with 1,000 staff and 96 doctors. Our aim is to provide best quality treatment at an affordable cost to the people," said Bhattacharya.