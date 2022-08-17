State observes 'Khela Hobe Divas'; felicitates CWG medal winners from Bengal

kolkata: The 'Khela Hobe Divas' was grandly observed across the state under the instructions of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. On the occasion the Chief Minister tweeted: "It is heartwarming to see the excitement of Bengal's youth on #KhelaHobeDibas! Their



enthusiastic participation and zeal for sports is commendable. GoWB will continue prioritising their holistic development and supporting their dreams!"

Achinta Sheuli who won a gold medal in weightlifting and Saurav Ghosal who bagged a bronze in squash in the recently concluded Commonwealth Games were felicitated at a programme at Netaji Indoor Stadium to mark the occasion. "I want to extend my heartfelt wishes on #KhelaHobeDibas. After the exemplary success of the event last year, we look forward to greater participation by the youth today. Let this day uphold the zeal of our young citizens, who are the most credible harbingers of progress," Banerjee further tweeted. State Sports and Youth Affairs minister Aroop Biswas and Minister of state for Sports Manoj Tiwari along with many eminent persons from the sports fraternity were present at the felicitation ceremony.Biswas handed over financial assistance to both the medal winners. Sheuli attended physically while Rajendra Ghosal, Saurav's father was present as his son is presently out of state. Sheuli hails from Panchla in Howrah while Ghosal is a resident of Kolkata.

Biswas said that 'Khela Hobe Divas' is being held in all 345 blocks, 119 municipalities, 6 municipal corporations, 23 district headquarters (zilla sadar), 144 wards under Kolkata Municipal Corporation, GTA area in Darjeeling and 303 clubs under IFA through different programmes. "The sports personalities achievements were hardly acknowledged by the erstwhile Left Front government. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has given special emphasis to the upliftment of the sports sector after she assumed office in 2011. As many as 157 sportsmen have received Khel Samman. About 189 have received Banglar Gourab, 52 coaches have got Krira Guru, 14 have got Jiban Kriti Samman and 36 others have received a special honour from the Mamata Banerjee government," Biswas said. He assured the two sportsmen of all support and urged them to start preparations for the 2024 Olympics.